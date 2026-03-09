Posted: Mar 09, 2026 8:50 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 8:50 AM

Chase Almy

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra will present its concert titled Masterpiece on Saturday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. The performance promises a lineup of classical staples. Some instantly recognizable and others that might send audience members quietly Googling during intermission, but all billed as energetic highlights of the symphonic repertoire.

The evening will also spotlight the winner of the orchestra’s 2026 Young Artist Competition, giving a rising performer the chance to share the stage with the full symphony. Organizers say the program will feature a mix of familiar classical favorites alongside a few surprises, the sort of repertoire designed to remind audiences why orchestras have been doing this whole music thing for a few centuries now.

Single tickets range from $36 to $56 and are available through March 28. For those ready to commit to the long game, season ticket packages are also on sale, priced between $156 and $256. Tickets have been available since September 2 and will remain on sale until concert night.