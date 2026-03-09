Posted: Mar 09, 2026 9:48 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 9:53 AM

Tom Davis

Bartlesville pickleball players will soon have a climate-controlled place to call home as Aught 2 Pickleball nears completion.

Located near the intersection of Madison and Adams, the dedicated six-court indoor facility aims to solve Oklahoma’s "wind problem" while creating a family-friendly social hub for the community.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kumar Krishnan and Sean Baker said there has been growing demand for pickleball in Bartlesville with limited dedicated space in city parks and at the country club. Founders Sean Barker, Kumar Krishnan, and Brent Taylor decided to create a solution by launching a brand-new, purpose-built indoor facility they call "Aught 2." Sean explained that the name "Aught 2" is a play on the starting score of a match.

Aught 2 is next to Dollar General on Madison Boulevard with six indoor, climate-controlled courts that will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Kumar projected the opening to take place sometime in late April or early May 2026. He said that construction began late last year. The exterior is mostly finished, with interior detailing and court finishing underway.

Both Kumar and Sean stressed Aught 2 is "Beginner Friendly with on-site clinics and lessons for all skill levels and will use video integration. Kumar said,"All courts will be equipped with cameras for live-streaming matches for remote viewing, social media sharing of "cool plays, and for instructional tools. Instructors will use the video system for coaching and stroke correction."

Aught 2 is a membership-based club with daily play, leagues, and tournaments. Sean said it will have a "Cheers" inspired environment (where everyone knows your name). It will be family-friendly, and relationship-focused.

Amenities will include a lobby with a Pro Shop, snacks, and beverages. While Aught 2 will not a full-service restaurant, the facility will host regular food truck events to serve players and the community.

Aught 2 will be available for corporate team building (ConocoPhillips, Phillips 66)events, birthday parties, and even wedding receptions.

Kumar said, "The intent is to attract players from surrounding areas (Dewey, Coffeyville, Pawhuska) and even "return the favor" by drawing players north from Tulsa/Owasso."