Posted: Mar 09, 2026 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 10:21 AM

Brian McSweeney

The Board of Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex.

The commissioners discussed improvements to the courthouse and approved a statutory report from the state auditor and inspector treasurer.

The board also approved a letter from the treasurer's office to multiple banks changing names on accounts, approved the appointment of a deputy and a full-time employee and heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.

The commissioners tabled a discussion on the county's drug and alcohol testing policy.