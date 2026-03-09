News
Nowata County News
Posted: Mar 09, 2026 10:21 AMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 10:21 AM
Nowata Co. Commissioners Discuss Financial Statements
Brian McSweeney
The Board of Nowata County Commissioners held a regularly scheduled meeting at the Nowata County Annex.
The commissioners discussed improvements to the courthouse and approved a statutory report from the state auditor and inspector treasurer.
The board approved financial statements and reports for 2024 and 2025 by a certified public accountant. County Clerk Kay Spurgeon and Vice-Chairman Brandon Wesson discuss the purpose of the reports.
The board also approved a letter from the treasurer's office to multiple banks changing names on accounts, approved the appointment of a deputy and a full-time employee and heard an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.
The commissioners tabled a discussion on the county's drug and alcohol testing policy.
The Nowata County Commissioners meet every Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Nowata County Annex Meeting Room, located at 228 N. Maple St.
« Back to News