Posted: Mar 09, 2026 9:09 PMUpdated: Mar 09, 2026 9:09 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Board of Education approved the calendar for the 2026-2027 school year during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.

Nowata Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mindy Englett presented the board with an option that was voted for by Nowata school teachers. The board approved the measure by a 3-1 vote, with Board Member Todd Branstetter voting against.