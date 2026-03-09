News
Nowata County News
Posted: Mar 09, 2026 9:44 PM
Nowata High School Discusses Graduation Requirements
Brian McSweeney
Nowata High School Principal Deedee Hewitt presented a report to the Nowata Board of Education during a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening.
Hewitt explained to the board that the high school is revamping how math will be taught. She says the decisions that the high school makes trickles down to the elementary level.
Hewitt also explained to the board how the state departments have changed graduation requirements in regards to math.
The discussion revolved around the specific career path that a student can take and the math classes required to graduate and pursue that path.
According to Smith, the state's model uses eight pathways at minimum, giving a high school student the opportunity to find their career path before they graduate.
