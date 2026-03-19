Posted: Mar 19, 2026 7:25 AMUpdated: Mar 19, 2026 7:25 AM

Chase Almy

In what can only be described as a live demonstration of “what’s not working,” U.S. Senator James Lankford spent his time questioning fellow Oklahoman and DHS Secretary nominee Markwayne Mullin by confirming, one agency at a time, that much of the Department of Homeland Security currently isn’t funded. FEMA? No. TSA? Also no. Secret Service? Still no. By the time the list wrapped, the takeaway was less “robust federal infrastructure” and more “hope nothing goes wrong today.” The exchange highlighted the real-world impact of the funding lapse, particularly on frontline personnel who are apparently expected to keep things running on determination and vibes.

The hearing didn’t stop at funding gaps. Lankford pressed Mullin on long-standing issues with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which both agreed is less “rapid response unit” and more “eventual paperwork processor.” Mullin emphasized that FEMA was never meant to take over disasters outright, arguing states should lead while the federal government plays backup assuming, of course, the thresholds for help weren’t so high that rural communities struggle to qualify in the first place. Translation: help is available, just not necessarily when or where you actually need it.

Meanwhile, delays in the Nonprofit Security Grant Program drew criticism as yet another example of bureaucracy moving at the speed of a dial-up connection. Lankford pointed to ongoing threats against Jewish institutions, noting that approved security upgrades can take months, or over a year to actually receive funding. Mullin’s solution? Cut the paperwork. Revolutionary concept. The two also flagged growing concerns over drone threats at public events, from football games to festivals, with major global events like FIFA looming. Mullin acknowledged the obvious, that without funding and staffing responding to those threats gets a lot harder, adding that failure isn’t an option, which is comforting, considering the current setup seems determined to test that theory.

You can watch Lankford’s full exchange HERE.