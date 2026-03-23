Posted: Mar 23, 2026 9:41 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 9:41 AM

Nathan Thompson

Gov. Kevin Stitt’s reported pick to possibly replace Sen. Markwayne Mullin has ties to Bartlesville.

Alan Armstrong is a Bartlesville native who graduated from Sooner High School in the early 1980s. Armstrong became the chief executive officer of Williams Companies in 2011 and transitioned to executive chairman in 2025.

Multiple sources say Armstrong is the governor’s choice to replace Mullin in the U.S. Senate should Mullin’s appointment to Secretary of Homeland Security be confirmed.

If Armstrong is selected by Stitt, he would be the first U.S. Senator from Bartlesville.

This is a developing story.