Posted: Mar 23, 2026 10:22 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 10:24 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on KWON's CITY MATTERS program, Bartlesville Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders, City Develpment Director Larry Curtis, City Water Utility Director Terry Lauritsen and City Public Works Director Keith Henry reported on issues pertaining to the city.

Assistant City Manager Laura Sanders reported a 4% increase in sales tax revenue this month, though fiscal year-to-date numbers remain flat (up 0.3%). Use tax is up 6.9% ($257,000).

Sanders also announced that Operation Cleanhouse will be heldon April 18. She said, "The annual hazardous waste disposal event will be at the Phillips 66 parking lot from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m." She added, "Accepted items include electronics, oil-based paint, cleaners, and bulbs.Not accepted items include ammunition, explosives, or latex paint."

City Development Director Larry Curtis announced that Keep Bartlesville Beautiful (KBB) has begun new wildflower initiatives at Silver Lake and the old courthouse and the installation of 12 new downtown benches, including two swinging benches.

As for the Sidewalk Grant Program Curtis said, "The city has allocated $50,000 for sidewalks; $25,000 for city-identified 'fillers' and $25,000 for a residential grant program opening next week."

City Water Utility Director Terry Lauritsen brought us up to date to the city's current water status. Lauritsen said, "Despite moderate drought conditions, our city area lakes (Hulah, Copan, Hudson) remain full."

Lauritsen also announced that progress on the $80M waste water plant expansion continues. He said, " This is the largest project in city history and construction is slated for June 2027 to enable future water reuse."

Lauritsen reminded citizens that the annual hydrant flushing begins next month to test the 1,600-hydrant system.