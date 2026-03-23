Posted: Mar 23, 2026 11:04 AMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 2:42 PM

Tom Davis

It’s time to show some love for your favorite local businesses, people, and places! The Best of Bartlesville voting is officially open, and we want to hear from you.

Cast your vote by going to bartlesvilleradio.com click the visual link on the right side.

Voting only takes a few minutes, but it makes a big impact by supporting the local businesses that make Bartlesville such a great place to live, work, and shop.

Let us know who has the best boutique in town--who is the best employer or who has the best benefits--what is your go-to spot for lunch-- who has friendliest service--and what is the business in town that you just can't do without.