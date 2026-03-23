Posted: Mar 23, 2026 2:37 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 2:39 PM

Nathan Thompson

Washington County officials spent a portion of Monday's commissioners meeting to thank firefighters for their work over the weekend as multiple grass and wildfires broke out.

Sheriff Scott Owen says crews worked around the clock as the fires started.

District 1 Commissioner Mitch Antle says he is working with fire departments around the area to begin a recognition program for both professional and volunteer firefighters