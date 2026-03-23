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Nowata County News

Posted: Mar 23, 2026 4:28 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 7:21 PM

Nowata School Board Forum at Old Gym

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Brian McSweeney
Nowata Public Schools is holding a school board candidate forum Monday night at 6 p.m. 
 
The forum will feature candidates Margie Learned, currently a member of the Nowata Board of Education, and Rob Parrish.
 
Learned and Parrish will answer questions and share their perspective on their plans to support and improve Nowata Public Schools.
 
Monday's event takes place at the Old Gym, located at 707 W. Osage Ave.

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