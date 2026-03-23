Posted: Mar 23, 2026 4:28 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 7:21 PM

Brian McSweeney

Nowata Public Schools is holding a school board candidate forum Monday night at 6 p.m.

The forum will feature candidates Margie Learned, currently a member of the Nowata Board of Education, and Rob Parrish.

Learned and Parrish will answer questions and share their perspective on their plans to support and improve Nowata Public Schools.