Posted: Mar 24, 2026 1:52 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 1:53 AM

Tom Davis /Fox News

The Senate on Monday confirmed Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin as Homeland Security secretary in a 54-45 vote, largely along party lines. Democrats John Fetterman and Martin Heinrich supported the nomination, while Republican Rand Paul opposed it.

Mullin, appointed by Donald Trump, replaces former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem following criticism of her tenure.

He takes over the agency during an ongoing shutdown tied to a funding standoff over immigration policy.