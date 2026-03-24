Posted: Mar 24, 2026 7:17 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 7:17 AM

Chase Almy

In a rare moment where lawmakers collectively agreed on something other than lunch plans, State Senator Kristen Thompson pushed Senate Bill 1833 through the Oklahoma Senate on a 38–6 vote. The measure now heads to the House, carrying the noble mission of improving Oklahoma’s SNAP program. If there’s one thing both parties can unite around, it’s the belief that someone, somewhere, is buying too much soda on the government’s dime.

The bill takes aim at what it considers “non-nutritious” purchases, banning SNAP benefits from being used on candy, soda, and similar items. Supporters frame it as a common-sense effort to promote healthier choices and ensure taxpayer dollars are well spent. Skeptics on both sides quietly note that legislating diets can get messy fast, especially when affordability and access to healthier food options aren’t exactly equal across the board. Still, the broader agreement is clear: the system could use some tightening, even if no one fully agrees on how tight that should be.

Behind the food fight is a much less amusing number: Oklahoma’s SNAP error rate sits at 10.9%, well above the federal limit of 6%. If that doesn’t improve, the state could face steep penalties, potentially topping $225 million annually starting in 2028. So yes, while the headlines may focus on candy bans, lawmakers on both sides are really trying to avoid a budget nightmare. The bill now requires the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to seek federal approval and report back annually, because nothing says bipartisan problem-solving like agreeing there’s an issue and then assigning a lot of paperwork to prove you fixed it.