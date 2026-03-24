Posted: Mar 24, 2026 2:11 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 2:11 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation is partnering with local communities to improve recreational spaces at area schools. One such place is Barnsdall Elementary, where local delegates gathered to begin improvements to its outdoor space.

Barnsdall Elementary School Principal Dr. Melanie Sweeney had the following to say on the Osage Nation assisting with a new basketball goal:

"We are incredibly grateful for this generous investment in our playground. This new concrete court provides a safer, more functional space where our students can play, learn and grow together."