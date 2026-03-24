Posted: Mar 24, 2026 2:52 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 2:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata Fire Department has implemented a burn ban due to near critical fire weather conditions Thursday and Friday.

According to the National Weather Service, near record high temperatures along with strong southerly winds will lead to near critical grassland fire spread rates in Nowata County and Washington County. Southwest winds are expected to be 15-25 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph.

On a county level, most of Nowata County is at a near critical level. Southeastern portions of the county near Coodys Bluff are at an elevated risk.