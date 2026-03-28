Posted: Mar 28, 2026 4:41 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2026 4:41 PM

Nathan Thompson

Several Bartlesville families are without homes following an apartment fire Friday night.

Six units from the Bartlesville Fire Department responded to the Willowbrook Condominiums, located in the 4700 block of southeast Adams Boulevard, Friday night for a report of one apartment home fully involved.

Firefighters quickly cleared the area and began an aggressive attack, successfully knocking down the fire before it could spread to neighboring apartments. While the fire was contained to one apartment home, several units surrounding sustained smoke and water damage.

Bartlesville Police and Bartlesville Ambulance also responded to the scene and treated several residents. There were no reports of injuries that required hospitalization.