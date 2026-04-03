Posted: Apr 03, 2026 4:29 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2026 12:25 PM

Ty Loftis/Brian McSweeney

Candidate filings became final on Friday in Washington County and only one of the races will have a challenger.

Steve Campbell and Chris Standridge will be running against each other for the assessor's position. Melissa Thornbrugh, Washington County Treasurer since 2016, will run unopposed for another term. District 1 Commissioner Mitchell Antle is running unopposed, as is District 3 Commissioner Mike Dunlap.