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Posted: Apr 03, 2026 4:42 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2026 4:42 PM
Judicial Candidate Election Filings
Ty Loftis/Brian McSweeney
Several candidates filed to run for judicial seats during this week's candidate filing period.
Russell Vaclaw is running unopposed as a District Judge in District 11. Stuart Tate is running unopposed as a District Judge in District 10. Todd Cone and Alan Gentges are running against each other for Associate District Judge of Washington County.
Linda Branstetter, James Pfeffer and Tanayia Hubler are running against each other for Associate District Judge in Nowata County. Burl Estes is the only person running for Associate District Judge of Osage County. District Attorney Mike Fisher is retiring and Brett Mize is filing to take his place in District 10. District Attorney Will Drake is running unopposed in his District 11 race.
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