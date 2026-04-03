Posted: Apr 03, 2026 4:42 PMUpdated: Apr 03, 2026 4:42 PM

Ty Loftis/Brian McSweeney

Several candidates filed to run for judicial seats during this week's candidate filing period.

Russell Vaclaw is running unopposed as a District Judge in District 11. Stuart Tate is running unopposed as a District Judge in District 10. Todd Cone and Alan Gentges are running against each other for Associate District Judge of Washington County.