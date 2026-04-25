Posted: Apr 25, 2026 2:40 AMUpdated: Apr 25, 2026 2:40 AM

Tom Davis

A frontal boundary moving back north is expected to increase thunderstorm chances across eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas Saturday afternoon into the night, according to the National Weather Service Tulsa. Forecasters say a moderate risk for severe weather is in place, with the most active window likely between late afternoon and late evening.

The primary threats Saturday include llarge to very large hail and damaging wind gusts. An elevater tornado risk will likely be present in areas south of Highway 412. Storms could begin as early as mid-afternoon and continue into the overnight hours depending on location.

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms is possible Sunday afternoon through the evening, though uncertainty remains on how widespread activity will be. Any storms that do develop could produce all cevere hazards, including large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes. Residents are urged to monitor forecasts and have multiple ways to receive warnings.