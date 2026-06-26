Posted: Jun 26, 2026 1:41 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 1:52 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Nowata County Commissioners have a regular meeting scheduled Monday morning at the Nowata County Annex.

The board will review county expenses for the county commissioners and possibly take action on a resolution for the purchase of surplus equipment with Washington County. The commissioners will also declare an item as surplus and review a lease renewal for a John Deere grader.

In other business, the board will review a disaster recovery plan, appoint a deputy, discuss improvements to the county courthouse and review a request for bids to be let for polypropelene pipe.

The commissioners will also potentially review the county certification map and county action report and hear an update from Emergency Manager Laurie Summers.