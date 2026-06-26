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Osage Nation
Posted: Jun 26, 2026 1:56 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 1:56 PM
Osage Nation Outdoor Movie Series Returns
Ty Loftis
The Osage Nation Health System has announced its first outdoor movie night series will be The Sandlot next Thursday. This will take place at the Osage Nation Outdoor Health Complex in Pawhuska. The movie will start at dusk.
Families are asked to bring lawn chairs and a blanket. Water and popcorn will be provided. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For more information, you can call 539-212-2521.
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