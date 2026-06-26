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Nowata County News
Posted: Jun 26, 2026 3:16 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 3:16 PM
Ascension St. John Applies to Reclassify Nowata Hospital
Brian McSweeney
Ascension St. John has submitted an application to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) to reclassify its Nowata hospital.
The application to the OSDH would reclassify its Nowata hospital from a Critical Access Hospital to a Rural Emergency Hospital (REH).
According to a statement from Ascension St. John, patients in Nowata will continue to have access to 24/7 emergency care and outpatient services, including radiology and laboratory services. Patients who need to be transported to a hospital will be stabilized in Nowata before being transferred to Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville or St. John Owasso.
The statement also states that St. John Nowata will still be properly staffed despite the proposed transition. The statement says that two members of the dietary team would be impacted by the proposed transition, no changes to staffing within the radiology or laboratory staff is planned.
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