Posted: Jun 26, 2026 3:16 PMUpdated: Jun 26, 2026 3:16 PM

Brian McSweeney

Ascension St. John has submitted an application to the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) to reclassify its Nowata hospital.

The application to the OSDH would reclassify its Nowata hospital from a Critical Access Hospital to a Rural Emergency Hospital (REH).

According to a statement from Ascension St. John, patients in Nowata will continue to have access to 24/7 emergency care and outpatient services, including radiology and laboratory services. Patients who need to be transported to a hospital will be stabilized in Nowata before being transferred to Jane Phillips Medical Center in Bartlesville or St. John Owasso.