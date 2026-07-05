Posted: Jul 05, 2026 11:56 AMUpdated: Jul 05, 2026 12:08 PM

Nathan Thompson

UPDATE: Bartlesville Police Department officials say Elbert Brown Jr. has been located and is safe.

The Bartlesville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 65-year-old man who has been diagnosed with dementia and may be in danger.

Police said Elbert Brown Jr. was last known to be at his residence at the Willow Apartments, 1100 S. Madison Ave., Apartment 504, in Bartlesville. Investigators believe he left the apartment sometime between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday.

Brown is described as a Black man standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Authorities said Brown was not carrying a phone when he left, and his current whereabouts are unknown. Due to his dementia diagnosis, officers said there is concern for his safety.

The case has been issued as a Silver Alert/missing person investigation.