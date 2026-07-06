Posted: Jul 06, 2026 6:53 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 6:53 AM

Tom Davis

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a head-on crash Saturday night on U.S. Highway 169 at County Road East 300 in Rogers County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9:32 p.m. when a Chevy Trax collided head-on with a GMC Sierra that was pulling a boat. The driver of the Sierra, 21-year-old Ryan Lawfer of Sapulpa, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers in the Sierra also died, identified as 22-year-old Aidan Jones of Wagoner and a 17-year-old from Kiefer. Another passenger in the Sierra was injured.

Authorities say the driver of the Chevy Trax remains under investigation. One passenger in the Trax was injured. Investigators also reported that not all occupants in the vehicles were wearing seat belts. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.