Posted: Jul 06, 2026 7:23 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 7:23 AM

Chase Almy

The Dewey City Council will meet in regular session Monday at 7 p.m. at Dewey City Hall. They are expected to administer the oath of office to newly appointed elected officials and consider routine business, including approval of claims and renewal of public official bonds for the city clerk and city treasurer.

The agenda also includes consideration of Resolution No. 2026-07-01 to accept a Notice to Proceed from the Rural Economic Action Plan Fund. Later in the meeting, council members are scheduled to enter executive session to discuss employment matters before returning to open session to consider employment contracts for City Judge John Holden and City Manager Kevin Trease for fiscal year 2026-27. The meeting will also include an opportunity for citizen comments before council members hear staff reports and adjourn.