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Nowata County News
Posted: Jul 06, 2026 10:07 AMUpdated: Jul 06, 2026 10:07 AM
Some Nowata County Residents Still Without Power
Brian McSweeney
Following Saturday's severe storms, there are still lots of Nowata County residents without power.
During Monday morning's meeting of the Nowata County Commissioners, Emergency Manager Laurie Summers says about 75 residents throughout the county are still without power.
Summers says crews are expected to restore power to all county residents today.
The Nowata County Commissioners have declared an emergency following the severe storms.
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