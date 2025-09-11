Posted: Sep 11, 2025 10:17 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2025 10:23 AM

Evan Fahrbach

“An awesome turnout”, were the words Tim Howell used to describe the Annual First Responder’s Luncheon, sponsored by Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home and catered for the fourth consecutive year, by Dink’s Pit BBQ.

According to Howell, who manages the firm at 710 S. Dewey, the event has grown every year since it’s inception in 2021.

This year the event had 54 attendees who were able to sit down and have a meal and 26 orders “to go”, due to the nature of what the guests of honor do each day. 80 meals served is the new record and the staff at Arnold Moore & Neekamp look forward to breaking it next year.

Bartlesville Fire Department were the best represented group of responders, and Dewey Police and Ramona Police were both represented for the first time. The Cunninghams from Oglesby Fire Department have been in attendance each year and show up early and stay for a visit when they can.

Also on hand, former representative and Bartlesville educator, Earl Sears was this year’s special guest, along with Kevin, Dorea and Kaleb Potter and Evan Farbach and Brian McSweeney from Bartlesville Radio.

Each year the funeral home gives out a grand prize done by random drawing and for the third consecutive year a member of the Bartlesville EMS has won the Leatherman Raptor Tool. This year’s winner was Michael Mayer. This year also marked the first time that smaller prizes were awarded with a dozen attendees taking home First Responder Door Stop/Jam.

Howell said that “it’s just a small way to show our gratitude to the men and women who run toward the danger”. He also noted that several of the various departments’ support staff were on hand as well.

The members of the staff who served First Responders were, Tim Howell, Skyler Watters, Kenny Seals, Lawrence Wilkie, Rev. Chris Humby and event coordinator, Rev. Randy Little.