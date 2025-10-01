Posted: Oct 01, 2025 9:58 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2025 9:58 AM

Nathan Thompson

Washington Park Mall in Bartlesville is hosting a gun and knife show this weekend.

The show will be held Saturday from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. in the former JC Penney store.

Organizers say attendees can buy, sell and trade guns, knives, ammunition, coins and accessories.

Admission to the gun and knife show is $10. Tickets are available at the door.