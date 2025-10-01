Posted: Oct 01, 2025 10:23 AMUpdated: Oct 01, 2025 10:23 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Music's Oktoberfest, featuring family fun, is Saturday, October 4, from 4 to 9 p.m., on Dewey Avenue between 4th and 5th streets of . This year's Oktoberfest is bringing food, entertainment, and activities for all ages.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Mary Lynn Mihm of OKM that Oktoberfest-Family Funtastic! is a chance for families to celebrate fall, enjoy local flavors, and make lasting memories while supporting the community.

Attendees can enjoy a variety of German-inspired foods and drinks from local vendors, including schnitzel, bratwurst, spaetzle, pretzels, Apple Strudel, craft beer, and specialty desserts.

Entertainment includes live music from Grady Nichols & Friends, the Kings Cabbage Brass Band, and performances by GAST Dancers and Blaskapelle of Tulsa.

Family-friendly activities include ax throwing, glow-in-the-dark mini-golf, cornhole, root beer pong, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, and story times. New features this year include a dachshund costume contest and Das Glucks-Ente (The Lucky Duck) game, offering prizes including a German Village Lego set.

Kids 18 and under can enjoy free admission at Ambler Hall, where the Cirque Du Wiener Puppet Show will perform at 5 and 7 p.m., with story times at 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Tickets and packages range from free for children, $10 general admission, $50 Family Funtastic Packages, $50 Oktoberkits with beer stein and gift items, and a VIP Bier Bundle for $1,000. Tickets and information are available at OKMMUSIC.ORG or by calling 918-336-9900.