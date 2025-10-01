Posted: Oct 01, 2025 2:55 PMUpdated: Oct 01, 2025 2:55 PM

Brian McSweeney

The Arvest Foundation announced on Wednesday that they have made a $5,000 contribution to Veterans Connection Organization (VCO).

The funds from the contribution will be used to purchase laptops, computer bags and other electronic equipment for the Veterans’ Laptop Check-out Program. The program provides veterans opportunities for educational purposes, to polish a resume and search for jobs.

President of Arvest Bank’s Bartlesville Region David Nickel and Executive Vice President and Sales Manager Whitney Doolin, presented the check to Executive Director of VCO Sharon Reese and Valerie Rowley.

Nickel said, “We are honored to present this check on behalf of the Arvest Foundation. As a veteran myself, I appreciate the vital resources that Veterans Connection provides to veterans in our community.”

VCO is a non-profit organization that serves veterans, service members and their families. The organization advocates for veterans’ needs, promotes opportunities and provides connections to resources.