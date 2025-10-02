Posted: Oct 02, 2025 9:55 AMUpdated: Oct 02, 2025 9:55 AM

Tom Davis

Each year, millions of older adults rely on Medicare Part D to help cover the cost of prescription medications. While these plans provide critical support, navigating the many choices and completing the required paperwork can feel overwhelming. Comparing premiums, formularies, and coverage options often leaves people uncertain about which plan best fits their needs.

That’s where Elder Care can help. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Development Director Michael Colaw and Community Outreach and Relations Director Claudio Dilbeck announced that starting October 15 through December 7, our trained counselors are available to provide free Medicare Part D (MED-D) counseling.

Michael said,"We’ll walk alongside you to review your current plan, explore alternatives, and ensure you’re getting the coverage that makes the most sense for your health and budget.

Claudia said, "Choosing the wrong plan can mean higher out-of-pocket costs or gaps in prescription coverage. With dozens of options available, even small differences between plans can make a big impact."

Elder Care’s counselors take the time to carefully compare each plan with your unique prescriptions and financial situation, helping you avoid costly surprises down the road.

Elder Care will also assist with the enrollment process itself. From filling out the necessary forms to meeting deadlines, our team works to remove the stress and confusion that often comes with Medicare paperwork. Many people find peace of mind knowing they have an advocate on their side.