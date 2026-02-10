Posted: Feb 10, 2026 6:23 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 7:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

Polls closed at 7 p.m. for several elections in the listening area. Here are the latest results.

City of Bartlesville

Proposition 1 (Fire Fighting Apparatus) 18 of 18 Precincts

Number Percentage Yes 2,464 80.29% No 605 19.71%

Proposition 2 (Streets and Bridges) 18 of 18 Precincts

Number Percentage Yes 2,373 77.25% No 699 22.75%

Proposition 3 (Parks and Recreation) 18 of 18 Precincts

Number Percentage Yes 2,231 72.65% No 840 27.35%

Proposition 4 (Economic Development) 18 of 18 Precincts

Number Percentage Yes 2,137 70.00% No 916 30.00%

Proposition 5 (Capital Improvements) 18 of 18 Precincts

Number Percentage Yes 2,164 70.86% No 890 29.14%

City of Pawhuska

Councilmember at Large (Mayor) 2 of 2 Precincts

Candidate Number Percentage William Billy Neal 135 45.61% Steven Tolson 161 54.39%

Caney Valley Public Schools

Proposition 1 7 of 7 Precincts

Number Percentage Yes 171 67.86% No 81 32.14%

Proposition 2 7 of 7 Precincts

Number Percentage Yes 179 71.03% No 73 28.97%

South Coffeyville Public Schools

Office 1 Seat 3 of 3 Precincts