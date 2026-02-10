Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print
Election Results

News

Elections

Posted: Feb 10, 2026 6:23 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 7:30 PM

Nathan Thompson

Polls closed at 7 p.m. for several elections in the listening area. Here are the latest results.

 

City of Bartlesville

Proposition 1 (Fire Fighting Apparatus) 18 of 18 Precincts

  Number Percentage
Yes 2,464 80.29%
No 605 19.71%

Proposition 2 (Streets and Bridges) 18 of 18 Precincts

  Number Percentage
Yes 2,373 77.25%
No 699 22.75%

Proposition 3 (Parks and Recreation) 18 of 18 Precincts

  Number Percentage
Yes 2,231 72.65%
No 840 27.35%

Proposition 4 (Economic Development) 18 of 18 Precincts

  Number Percentage
Yes 2,137 70.00%
No 916 30.00%

Proposition 5 (Capital Improvements) 18 of 18 Precincts

  Number Percentage
Yes 2,164 70.86%
No 890 29.14%

 

City of Pawhuska

Councilmember at Large (Mayor) 2 of 2 Precincts

Candidate Number Percentage
William Billy Neal 135 45.61%
Steven Tolson 161 54.39%

 

Caney Valley Public Schools

Proposition 1 7 of 7 Precincts

  Number Percentage
Yes 171 67.86%
No 81 32.14%

Proposition 2 7 of 7 Precincts

  Number Percentage
Yes 179 71.03%
No 73 28.97%

 

South Coffeyville Public Schools

Office 1 Seat 3 of 3 Precincts

Candidate Number Percentage
Michael E. Finney 49 50.52%
Kayla Gilpin 42 43.30%
David Nash 6 6.19%

 


