Posted: Feb 10, 2026 6:23 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 7:30 PM
Election Results
Nathan Thompson
Polls closed at 7 p.m. for several elections in the listening area. Here are the latest results.
City of Bartlesville
Proposition 1 (Fire Fighting Apparatus) 18 of 18 Precincts
|Number
|Percentage
|Yes
|2,464
|80.29%
|No
|605
|19.71%
Proposition 2 (Streets and Bridges) 18 of 18 Precincts
|Number
|Percentage
|Yes
|2,373
|77.25%
|No
|699
|22.75%
Proposition 3 (Parks and Recreation) 18 of 18 Precincts
|Number
|Percentage
|Yes
|2,231
|72.65%
|No
|840
|27.35%
Proposition 4 (Economic Development) 18 of 18 Precincts
|Number
|Percentage
|Yes
|2,137
|70.00%
|No
|916
|30.00%
Proposition 5 (Capital Improvements) 18 of 18 Precincts
|Number
|Percentage
|Yes
|2,164
|70.86%
|No
|890
|29.14%
City of Pawhuska
Councilmember at Large (Mayor) 2 of 2 Precincts
|Candidate
|Number
|Percentage
|William Billy Neal
|135
|45.61%
|Steven Tolson
|161
|54.39%
Caney Valley Public Schools
Proposition 1 7 of 7 Precincts
|Number
|Percentage
|Yes
|171
|67.86%
|No
|81
|32.14%
Proposition 2 7 of 7 Precincts
|Number
|Percentage
|Yes
|179
|71.03%
|No
|73
|28.97%
South Coffeyville Public Schools
Office 1 Seat 3 of 3 Precincts
|Candidate
|Number
|Percentage
|Michael E. Finney
|49
|50.52%
|Kayla Gilpin
|42
|43.30%
|David Nash
|6
|6.19%
