Posted: Feb 10, 2026 7:45 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 7:45 PM
Bartlesville Propositions Overwhelmingly Pass
All five propositions on the Tuesday ballot for the city of Bartlesville's general obligation bond, economic development sales tax and capital improvement sales tax easily passed by 70% of the vote or better.
According to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board, bond proposition 1 for fire equipment passed with 80%, bond proposition 2 for streets and bridges passed with 77% and bond proposition 3 for parks and recreation passed with just over 72% of the vote.
The continuation of the 1/4 cent economic development sales tax received 70% of the vote and the renewal of the 1/2 cent capital improvement sales tax garnered nearly 71% of the vote.
Mayor Jim Curd says he is grateful for the citizens' continued support for city projects.
