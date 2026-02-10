Posted: Feb 10, 2026 7:13 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 7:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regularly scheduled meeting at city hall on Tuesday evening.

At that meeting, City Manager Carol Jones said steps are continuing to be made on the 2024 fiscal year audit. Jones said she should have more information at next month's meeting.

The Pawhuska Merchants Society recently put on a "First Saturday in Pawhuska." Marci McCrory with the Merchants Society spoke with businesses downtown and said it was a big success.

That is why she requested food trucks be allowed in the historic district for the next one taking place on Saturday, March 7. Additionally, McCrory requested a street closure from Kihekah Street to 8th Street. The council approved both requests.

Utility Superintendent Jerry Eubanks spoke on the snow storm from a week ago. Eubanks spoke to some of the criticism the City received for handling snow removal the way they did. Eubanks said it would have been a waste of resources to sand the streets in between the two storms so crews opted to wait until both systems moved through.

Melissa Kemp with Bluepeak gave a presentation to the council. Kemp said they will be offering internet services to residents of Pawhuska and there will be seven distribution points. Kemp said they will have an open house at Dry Hollow Bar on Monday, March 2 beginning at 5:30 p.m. for those interested in learning more about their services.