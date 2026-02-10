Posted: Feb 10, 2026 7:30 PMUpdated: Feb 10, 2026 7:30 PM

Ty Loftis

Pawhuska voters headed to the polls on Tuesday evening and re-elected Steve Tolson for another term. He defeated the challenger, Billy Neal by a 54 to 46 percent margin. Tolson received 161 votes, while Neal received 135 votes.

There were other things to vote on in parts of Osage County. In the unexpired District 35 state representative term, Republican Dillon Travis defeated the Democrat Luke Kruse, by a tally of 2,907 votes to 1,624 votes. Travis replaces Ajay Pittman, who resigned after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony, forgery in the second degree and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.