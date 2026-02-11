Posted: Feb 11, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 9:21 AM

Tom Davis

You and your Valentine are invited to enjoys The Bartlesville Community Concert Association presentation of CeCe Teneal’s – Divas of Soul on Sunday, February 15, at 7:30 PM.

This spectacular celebration of fifty years of chart-topping music from artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and more has wowed audiences worldwide, featuring hits from the Disco Era (“Bad Girl,” “Best of My Love”) to Motown/R&B (“Dancing In the Street,” “Killing Me Softly”) and Pop (“What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “How Will I Know”).