Posted: Feb 11, 2026 9:20 AMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 9:21 AM
Bartlesville Community Concert Association Presents CeCe Teneal’s – Divas of Soul
You and your Valentine are invited to enjoys The Bartlesville Community Concert Association presentation of CeCe Teneal’s – Divas of Soul on Sunday, February 15, at 7:30 PM.
This spectacular celebration of fifty years of chart-topping music from artists like Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, and more has wowed audiences worldwide, featuring hits from the Disco Era (“Bad Girl,” “Best of My Love”) to Motown/R&B (“Dancing In the Street,” “Killing Me Softly”) and Pop (“What’s Love Got to Do with It,” “How Will I Know”).
Single tickets range from $15.00 - $46.00 (Price Listing includes a handling fee of $6). Free admission for students (through high school) with the purchase of an adult ticket and free admission for college students with a valid school ID (Offer only available in person or over the phone).
