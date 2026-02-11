Posted: Feb 11, 2026 3:01 PMUpdated: Feb 11, 2026 3:01 PM

Nathan Thompson

Jane Phillips Medical Center President Tanner Holt has joined Arvest Bank's board of directors for the Bartlesville region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tanner to our board,” said David Nickel, president of Arvest Bank – Bartlesville Region. “Tanner's experience in the healthcare industry and his commitment to a culture of exceptional care will be a great addition to our local board of directors.”

Holt joined Jane Phillips Medical Center in October 2025. He came to Bartlesville from Victoria, Texas, where he served as chief operating officer of DeTar HealthCare System. Before that, he held administrative roles in Lufkin and Cedar Park, Texas.