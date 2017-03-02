- Second Casey's Robber Arrested
A second suspect involved in last November's robbery of a Bartlesville store has been arreste... read more
- Arrest Made in Pawhuska Shooting Incident
A man is in jail charged with shooting with intent to kill. The Osage County Sheriff’... read more
- Bartlesville Schools Propose Cutting Administrators
Bartlesville Public Schools will streamline its administrative positions for next school year.&nb... read more
- Paramedics Respond To Fire In Oologah
Oolagah-Talala EMS Paramedics have confirmed that there has been at least one fatality in a fire ... read more
- Osage County Deputies Ask for Help Locating Suspect
Tuesday morning the Osage County Sheriff’s Office received a call of several burglaries in ... read more
- OKWU Sweeps Bethany College
Oklahoma Wesleyan University Eagles and Lady Eagles got two crucial road wins Thursday night at B... read more
Sports
-
OKWU Sweeps Bethany College
Oklahoma Wesleyan University Eagles and Lady Eagles got two crucial road wins Thursday night at Bethany College. Lady Eagles won 76-65 ... read more »
-
OKWU Baseball To Begin Friday
-
National Signing Day
-
Lady Bruins and Bruins Split vs Broken Arrow
-
Bruins Sweep Jenks in Throwback Night
-
Throwback Night for BHS
Community Events
-
Eagles Ladies Auxiliary Fundraiser
02/03/17
-
Mardi Gras Celebration
02/03/17
-
15th Annual All That Jazz Fundraiser
02/04/17
Quick Hits
- Local Forecast Page - many options
- Weather Related Closings
- Interactive Color Radar
- Road Condition Maps by state
- View the latest Obituaries
Statewide News
- Tombstones Damaged When Police Chase Ends In Sapu...
- OK Mother Demanding Tighter Controls For Resident...
- Teacher Pay Raises A Top Priority During Oklahoma...
- Groups Sue Governor's Office Over Lack Of Transpa...
- Police: Mother Shoots At Woman Trying To Break In...
- 89-Year-Old Man Dies In Pryor House Fire
- Search For Missing McAlester Mother Enters Third ...
- Several Tulsans To Attend Christening Of USS Tuls...
- Tulsa Airports Trust Names New CEO
National News
- USMEF Head Advises Beef Industry Not to Let &quo...
- National Assoc Conservation Districts Welcome Br...
- Oklahoma Grain Elevator Cash Bids as of 2:00 p.m...
- Nebraska Cattleman Craig Uden Shares His NCBA Jo...
- Friday Market Wrap-Up with Justin Lewis
- Friday Afternoon Market Wrap-Up with Carson Horn...
- CattleFax Predicts a Stabilization in Cattle Mar...
- Feeding Your Cattle's Sweet Tooth with Alte...
- Atop the RON Rural Soapbox - Former Secretary Jo...