- Bruins in Third Place Game in Coffeyville
It was a slow start - and the Bruins never recovered on Friday afternoon against Bishop Miege.&nb... read more
- Rios Sentenced to Life
A man who was involved in a police chase that seriously injured an Oologah officer has been sente... read more
- Abortion, Firearms, and Budget top Bills for State Legislators
Some familiar topics like abortion and firearms are among those in the more than 2,200 bills and ... read more
- Caney Valley Tournament Results-Friday
The bracket is set for Championship Saturday in the 24th Annual Caney Valley High School Tourname... read more
- Pesti Has Monday Trial
A Bartlesville man who is accused of murdering and abusing his four-month old daughter has a tria... read more
- Tulsa Energy Company Lays Off Employees
An energy company has laid off 66 employees at its headquarters in Tulsa. The Tulsa Wo... read more
Sports
-
-
Saturday Basketball Broadcast Schedule
-
-
Bruins Take Game One in Interstate Classic
-
Cleveland Ends Dewey's Winning Streak
-
Caney Valley Tournament Results-Thursday
Community Events
-
Tobacco Cessation Seminar
01/21/17
-
Cooper Dog Park
01/21/17
-
Nowata Country Jubilee
01/21/17
Quick Hits
Statewide News
