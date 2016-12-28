Posted: Dec 28, 2016 3:14 PMUpdated: Dec 28, 2016 3:14 PM

Adam Hooper

A $100,000 bond has been set for a Bartlesville man who allegedly had child porn on his computer. 60-year old Darvin Dwain Krueger is charged with possession of child pornography. Bartlesville police received a report from OSBI concerning an on-line chat messages between the suspect and three women ages 18-34. The messages were about Krueger made extremely explicit sexual comments about having sex with minor children ages 9 to 14 years old.



According to a court affidavit, Krueger told the police he denied having any child porn downloaded to his computer. A short time later, officers served a search warrant and found at least three obscene images.



Krueger's next court date is January 20th.