Posted: Jan 12, 2017 11:09 AMUpdated: Jan 12, 2017 11:09 AM

Ben Nicholas

The City of Bartlesville is offering free Christmas tree mulching at the upper level parking lot of Sooner Park. Undecorated trees may be dropped off at the designated fenced area, located just east of Madison Boulevard. Trees will be accepted until January 22, and mulch will be made available to the public on a first come, first served basis.

For more information, you can contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (918) 338-4154