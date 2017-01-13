Posted: Jan 13, 2017 11:44 AMUpdated: Jan 13, 2017 11:44 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Public Service Company had to cause a power outage in order to fix a power outage. Spokesman Stan Whiteford says PSO was notified at about 11:30 Friday morning of an outage and downed power line on Southeast Elmhurst. In order to safely work on the problem, the company had to turn power off to another part of the area.



Whiteford says he expects power to be fully restored by 3:30.