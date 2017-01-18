Posted: Jan 18, 2017 2:49 PMUpdated: Jan 18, 2017 2:49 PM

Ben Nicholas

City officials are in the process of compiling information for a grant application that could help pay for security lighting and other amenities at the City of Bartlesville owned Lee Lake.

Community Development and Parks Director Lisa Beeman and Grants Administrator Nancy Warring are preparing to submit an application to the Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department for grant funding provided by the 2017 Land and Water Conservation Fund. The LWCF is a federal assistance program administered by the National Park Service.

If approved, the grant will be used to pay for security lighting along the walking path that circles Lee Lake, a City-owned fishing lake located on Adams Boulevard just east of Silver Lake Road. The lake opened for public use last year, and has been a popular recreation spot for runners, walkers, and local residents looking to fish, kayak or canoe.

Beeman and Warring say approval of the LWCF grant would also help fund the installation of picnic shelters and similar amenities for area. Beeman said long-range plans for the area include the construction of gazebos on islands located on the lake’s west and south sides as well. Donations will also be sought the project.

It is unknown how much funding the City might qualify for, but Beeman says needs at the lake run upwards of $150,000.

Beeman said no decisions have been made yet, but solar lights providing light “from dawn till dusk” could be a good option.

The City would be required to provide a dollar for dollar match, 10 percent of which must be in cash funding and 40 percent of which can be “in-kind” funding, which includes City labor and other resources, as well as donated funds, labor and materials.

Letters of support for the project are being sought for the grant application. Letters may be emailed to newarring@cityofbartlesville.org or mailed to Attn. Nancy Warring, City of Bartlesville, Bartlesville, OK 74003. Letters may be submitted in-person by visiting the second floor of City Hall.

