Posted: Feb 20, 2017 3:25 AMUpdated: Feb 20, 2017 3:25 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police are investigating reports of shots being fired on the east side of town. Public Information Officer, Jay Hastings says the report started coming in at about 8 o'clock Sunday night about windows being shot out.

Hastings says it appears homes and cars are being targeted and the person shooting is mobile. No descriptions of any vehicles or suspects yet. The windows appear to have been damaged by a BB or Pellet gun. Hastings asks you to be on the look out and report anything you witness directly to the Police Department dispatch at 918-338-4001.