Posted: Feb 27, 2017 10:10 AMUpdated: Feb 27, 2017 10:18 AM

Ben Nicholas

The Washington County Board of Commissioners met at their weekly meeting this morning at 9:30.

In the brief meeting, the commissioners approved a declaration of surplus for New Holland Tractors. The commissioners also approved letters to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission regarding the Public Service Company of Oklahoma.

During the Commissioner’s Report, District 2 Commissioner Mike Dunlap announced that he has a meeting scheduled about the Matoka Bridge Project, and that could lead to the project starting soon.

All other items were approved, and all receipts were received.