Posted: Feb 28, 2017 2:34 PMUpdated: Feb 28, 2017 2:34 PM

Adam Hooper

A Tulsa man who is accused of trafficking in drugs, has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 9th. Calvin Louis Snyder is charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possesion of a firearm, public intoxication, and obstructing a police officer.



A court affidavit states that Snyder was in a white Mazda at the Days Inn when an officer pulled into the parking lot. Snyder and another man got out of the car and entered the motel. Snyder left the building and tried to escape through a wooded area near the Candlewood Suites. Other officers were called to assist, where they found Snyder after he reportedly fell into a pond.



The police found substantial amount of meth and a firearm inside the vehicle. Snyder remains in the Washington County Jail on an $150,000 bond.