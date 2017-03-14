Posted: Mar 14, 2017 3:51 PMUpdated: Mar 14, 2017 3:51 PM

Ben Nicholas

Police have identified the subjects who were in a Red Pontiac Vibe that were involved in an incident at Walmart on Sunday evening. According to the Bartlesville Police, an elderly woman inside the store discovered that her purse was missing. She then reportedly confronted a young woman in the store who she suspected had taken her purse. The young woman ran outside and got into the passenger side of a red Pontiac Vibe. She was later identified as a 14 year old female.



The case has been turned over to Office of Juvenile affairs and the District Attorneys Office. Because it was a misdemeanor offense she was not arrested for the purse snatching. However, Bartlesville Police Department Public Information Officer, Jay Hastings, says she was arrested on a non-related offense of Domestic Abuse which had taken place over the weekend. Hastings says there may be other pending charges from other reports taken recently.



