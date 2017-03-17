Posted: Mar 17, 2017 9:08 AMUpdated: Mar 17, 2017 9:08 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Iraq and Afghanistan combat veteran and first district congressman, Jim Bridenstine voted to protect Second Amendment rights for veterans and restore accountability at the Veterans Administration.

H.R. 1181 would end the Obama Administration’s Veterans Gun Ban by restoring constitutional due process protections for veterans. The VA reported hundreds of thousands of veterans to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System simply because they handle their benefits earned through service. The VA registered 32,000 veterans on NICS just last year which prevents them from buying or owning firearms.

According to Congressman Bridenstine, the Obama Administration’s Veterans Gun Ban undermines Second Amendment rights for veterans and is back-door gun control. Judges should make mental incapacity determinations subject to due process, not VA bureaucrats.

The bill gives the VA Secretary authority to fire, demote, or suspend VA employees for poor performance or misconduct using expedited procedures. Bridenstine says most VA employees work hard to serve veterans but the VA Secretary should be able to quickly remove and discipline the bad apples.