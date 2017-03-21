Posted: Mar 21, 2017 3:23 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2017 3:23 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Second-District Oklahoma Congressman Markwayne Mullin has announced that he will host a telephone town hall for Oklahomans on Wednesday night at 6:20.

The Congressman says as Congress works to repeal and replace Obamacare, he wants to keep Oklahomans fully informed on the process. Mullin says the town hall will hive him the opportunity to thoroughly explain The American Health Care Act, discuss what the repeal bill can and cannot do, and answer any questions you might have so that you can be as informed as possible.

Oklahomans may dial 877-229-8493, Passcode: 111439 to enter the call.