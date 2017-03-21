Posted: Mar 21, 2017 4:08 AMUpdated: Mar 21, 2017 4:08 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Osage Nation voters passed two questions on Monday. The nation said yes 770 to 694 on the question of gay marriage. The vote will define marriage as the personal relation between two persons arising out of a civil contract to which the consent of parties legally competent of contracting and entering into it is necessary, and the marriage relation shall only be entered into, maintained, or abrogated as provided by law.

Osage voters also approved a proposed amendment to the Osage Nation constitution 1208 to 252. The change requires that the Osage Nation shall enact, by law, an annual expenditure of funds which shall include an appropriation of operating funds for each branch of the government for each fiscal year. The annual budget of the Osage Nation shall be governed by the principles of transparency and accountability, and the budgetary process encompassing those principles shall be set forth in Osage law. The annual budget shall not exceed projected revenue.