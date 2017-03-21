Posted: Mar 21, 2017 1:37 PMUpdated: Mar 21, 2017 1:39 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville Public Schools are asking for volunteers to help proctor mandated state tests at each school site throughout the month of April. Superintendent, Chuck McCauley says school site will need volunteers to help from two to six hours per session, depending on the test.



The main job of a Test Proctor is to observe the testing procedures while students are taking an Oklahoma State Standardized Test. If you volunteer, you can choose the date, time, and school where you can serve.



Test Proctors are required to participate annually in training. That training can be completed online before the date of the test. We have a list of school sites online as part of this story along with the point of contact and phone number for the school of your choice.